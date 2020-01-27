Jan. 27 (UPI) -- An emu that escaped from a Pennsylvania farm was captured about 10 miles away from home after about two days on the loose.

Shaina and Brett Ingemi said their 7-month-old emu, named Fanny, jumped a fence Friday morning at their Lower Saucon Township farm and was spotted in the area numerous times over the ensuing two days.

Fanny eluded her pursuers until late Sunday afternoon, when she was safely wrangled and returned to the farm.

Rescuers said Fanny was captured in a Springfield Township resident's yard, about 10 miles away from the Ingemi family farm.