Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in Minnesota said they captured a "habitual runaway" emu about a day after the animal was spotted running loose.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said the emu was reported running loose Saturday night, and authorities were familiar with the animal from previous incidents.

"Have you seen this emu?! This emu is wanted for questioning for being a habitual runaway. If found, please report his location to the Benton County Sheriff's Office ... do not approach the subject as he may be violent!" the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

An update posted Sunday night said the emu "has been found, questioned and returned home."

It was unclear how the emu escaped its owner's property or how it was recaptured.