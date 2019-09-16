Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in California are trying to identify the origins of an emu found running loose along a stretch of highway.

The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to reports about a large flightless bird, initially thought to be an ostrich, wandering along the shoulder of southbound Highway 99, near Avenue 17 in Madera County.

"This afternoon we were graced by the presence of an emu," the CHP said in a Facebook post.

Officers "were able to corral the suspect and place him into custody with no injuries," the post said.

CHP spokesman Gregorio Rodriguez said the emu was turned over to local Animal Services officials to try to find the owner of the large bird.