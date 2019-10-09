Trending Stories

Fruit salad breaks Guinness record at 22,707.6 pounds
Fruit salad breaks Guinness record at 22,707.6 pounds
Mystery elk on the loose in East Texas
Mystery elk on the loose in East Texas
Broken watch leads women to nearly $50,500 lottery jackpot
Broken watch leads women to nearly $50,500 lottery jackpot
New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off won by 2,295-pound gourd
New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off won by 2,295-pound gourd
Wheel dropped by helicopter crashes through roof of Illinois home
Wheel dropped by helicopter crashes through roof of Illinois home

Photo Gallery

 
Notable deaths of 2019
Notable deaths of 2019

Latest News

Jet taking off from Florida will launch NASA weather satellite
Passenger train headed for Russia evacuated after radioactive spike
Natalie Imbruglia gives birth to baby boy: 'My heart is bursting'
U.N. may not be able to pay staffers due to $1.3B in unpaid dues
Tyler Perry details star-studded studio opening on 'Jimmy Kimmel'
 
Back to Article
/