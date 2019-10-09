Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Australia said an emu that went running across lanes of traffic on a highway in Western Australia was captured after a 12-hour chase and returned to its owner.

The large bird was first spotted Monday when a police officer was caught on camera chasing the animal off the Kwinana Freeway, near the Russell Road exit in Success.

The officer was able to chase the emu onto nearly reserve land, but the next day the flightless bird was spotted at about 3 miles away at Emmanuel College during student exams.

Animal rescue group Native Arc spent about 12 hours wrangling the emu into the school's tennis court and was eventually able to load it into a horse trailer for transport back to its owner's property in Banjup.