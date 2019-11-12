Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A British business owner is asking neighbors to keep an eye out for an emu that escaped from a field where five more of the Australian birds live.

Herbrandston & Narberth Dental Health Practices said in a Facebook post that Mark Boulcott's 5-foot emu escaped from its field in the Camrose, Pembrokeshire, Thursday and hasn't been seen since.

The post said the emu is friendly but skittish and likely to flee from strangers.

Liam Boulcott, Mark Boulcott's son, said the emu is believed to have jumped a fence to escape the yard.

"They are pretty tame, so if people are gentle they should be able to approach it," he told the Western Telegraph newspaper. "Obviously, they can run at some speed, so, as long as people don't try to chase them and let us know, we can arrange collection."