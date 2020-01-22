Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A South African man broke his own Guinness World Record by spending 67 days in a barrel atop a pole -- and he's still going.

Vernon Kruger set the Guinness record in 1997, when he spent 67 days living in a barrel at the top of a pole, and he surpassed his own record this week atop an 80-foot pole in Dullstroom.

Kruger said he does not plan to come down for at least a couple more weeks.

"I have broken my own record now -- 22 years ago I broke it, it was a British record, of 54 days. I took it to 67 [days] and this time I'm going to try to push it to about 80," he told Sky News.