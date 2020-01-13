Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A South African man seeking a Guinness World Record said he is nearly two months into his attempt to spend 67 days living in a barrel at the top of a pole.

Vernon Kruger marked his 60th day Monday in the wine barrel mounted to the top of the pole in Dullstroom and said he expects to break the Guinness World Record at 11:32 a.m. Jan 20 -- although that won't mark the end of his attempt.

Kruger said he is currently aiming to beat the record by a full week, possibly longer.

He said his biggest safety concern at the top of the pole is lightning. Kruger said a bolt of lightning narrowly missed his pole only a few days into his attempt.