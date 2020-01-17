Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Candy maker Mars Wrigley set a new Guinness World Record by producing a massive Snickers bar weighing in at 4,728 pounds.

The company said the Snickers bar, unveiled Thursday at the Mars Wrigley plant in Waco, measures 12 feet long, 24 inches high and 26 inches wide.

The candy bar is the equivalent of 43,000 regular-sized Snickers bars.

Guinness confirmed the gargantuan confection met the record-keeping organization's requirements to capture the record for the world's largest chocolate nut bar. The requirements state the bar must be at least 80 percent chocolate and nuts and the entire bar must be fit for human consumption.

Mars Wrigley said the giant Snickers bar will feature in an ad that will premiere during the Super Bowl Feb. 2.