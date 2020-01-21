Jan. 21 (UPI) -- An attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of twins descended into chaos when an unexpectedly high number of sibling sets showed up, organizers said.

The Sri Lanka Twins event at a sports stadium in Colombo had aimed to gather 5,000 pairs of twins to take the record from Taiwan, where 3,961 sets of twins, 27 sets of triplets and four sets of quadruplets gathered in 1999.

Organizers said they were shocked when an estimated 14,000 sets showed up for the Sri Lanka event, leading to long lines and long waits for birth certificates to be checked and photos to be taken in accordance with Guinness requirements.

They said some of the gathered twins became frustrated with the wait times and left before posing for the mandatory group photo at the end of the event.

The group said they will plan another event for next year if they fail to make the record.