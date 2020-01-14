Jan. 14 (UPI) -- An Idaho man enlisted the help of four ultimate players to break the Guinness World Record for fastest 20-meter flying disc relay.

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records to promote STEM education, recruited ultimate players Mike Beacham, Becky Beacham, Chris Knight and Dusty Black to break the record, which previously stood at 8.74 seconds.

The participants each stood about 16.4 feet apart and threw a disc down the line for a total distance of 20 meters -- about 65.6 feet.

Rush said the team's final attempt beat the record with a final time of 6.83 seconds.