Idaho man makes 2,173 behind-the-back disc catches in 1 hour

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- An Idaho man completed his goal of breaking 52 Guinness records in 52 weeks when he managed to catch 2,173 flying discs behind his back in one hour.

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, reached behind his back to catch 2,173 of the 2,520 discs thrown by friend Mike Beacham in the one-hour time limit.

Rush's total was enough to beat the 1,400 goal set by Guinness.

The feat marked Rush's 52nd Guinness World Record for the year 2019, accomplishing his goal of breaking 52 records in 52 weeks.