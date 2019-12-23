Dec. 23 (UPI) -- An Idaho man recaptured a Guinness World Record with 586 juggling catches in one minute.

David Rush previously held the Guinness record for most juggling catches using the shower juggling pattern with 556, and decided to take the record on again when Michael Ferreri broke his record with a total 558.

Rush attempted the record to celebrate his birthday Dec. 13 and ended up with 586 catches, recapturing his title as the world's fastest juggler.

Rush also decided to take on his own record for speed juggling using the slower cascade pattern of juggling and managed 502 catches in one minute, beating his own 2016 record of 428 catches.

The Idaho man, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said the speed juggling records were the most difficult that he has attempted.