Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Las Vegas shared photos of an unusual discovery in a resident's back yard -- a potentially dangerous "homemade gas station."

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue shared images showing a pair of large fuel tanks and a gas pump that was found in the back yard of a home.

The post said firefighters, police and code enforcement officers responded to the location.

"This is not only illegal in the city, it is a hazard to neighbors & first responders who may respond there for an emergency, like a fire. Citations are possible and certainly any costs for abatement for any environmental impacts it caused," the department said.

The post said the hose appeared long enough for "curbside fill-ups."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.