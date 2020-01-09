Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A British zoo said a red panda escaped from his enclosure a second time about two months after he was on the loose for three weeks.

The Curraghs Wildlife Park in Ramsey, on the Isle of Man, said in a Facebook post Thursday that 7-year-old red panda Kush has escaped from his enclosure.

Kush previously escaped in October when a fallen branch allowed him to climb out of the enclosure. He was captured in early November in a garden near the zoo.

Zoo officials said they are investigating the circumstances of Kush's latest escape.

The facility is asking drivers to be extra cautious near the zoo in case Kush wanders out into a road.