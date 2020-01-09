A Hawaii family said a pomelo fruit that grew on a 50-year-old tree on their property is about 2 pounds heavier than the current Guinness World Record. Photo by terimakasih0/Pixabay

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A Hawaii family said their tree produced a 12-pound pomelo fruit that could be a new Guinness World Record.

The Nishimura family said the 50-year-old tree at their Moanalua home produced a 12-pound pomelo, a fruit also known as a jabong.

The Guinness World Record is listed as a 10-pound, 11.3-ounce pomelo grown in 2014 in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto, Japan.

"The record is like 10 pounds, so this beats it by 2 pounds," Kaito Nishimura told Hawaii News Now. "If I carry it for long enough, my hands are going to get tired."

He said his family was shocked when they discovered the unusually large fruit.

"My grandpa actually got the tree, and he said this is the biggest one he's seen in his life," Nishimura said.

The family said they are looking into the process for having the fruit officially recognized by Guinness.