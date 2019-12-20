Horse, mule evade capture for weeks in Tennessee

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Tennessee said they are trying to capture a horse and a mule that have been on the loose for weeks.

Anderson County Animal Services said the horse, the mule and a pony were initially spotted running loose near Offut Spur Road, and officials suspect they may have been dropped off in the area and abandoned.

Officials contacted the Hearts of Horse Haven animal rescue, and the group was able to capture the pony, but the other two equines remained elusive.

"There is a danger, especially at night, if they're up here on the road and a car strikes them, obviously it's going to cause a wreck and hurt somebody," Animal Services Director Charles Porter told WATE-TV. "So anytime livestock is loose or outside of its containment area, it is dangerous. It is not something that we really want to continue. We really want to try to get them caught and put up."

Hearts of Horse Haven said it is working to capture the other two animals and they will then be given veterinary care and temporary housing until their owner or a new home can be found.