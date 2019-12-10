Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A miniature horse jumped the gate at its New Jersey stable and went for a run out in the open before being escorted home by police.

Jeanine Estrada, owner of Conklintown Farms in Ringwood, said 2-year-old mini horse Bambi had been put in a stable to keep her out of the rain, but the equine apparently did not like being cooped up inside.

"We put her in the stable because it was raining, so I guess she didn't like it," Estrada told NorthJersey.com. "I think she just jumped the gate."

Estrada said she was getting ready to go look for the horse when police called to report they had captured her about a mile away from the farm.

Police said Bambi resisted being loaded into a car for a ride home, so they walked her back to the farm on a leash.

"We made a little parade out of it," Estrada said. "The Ringwood police were wonderful. They are the best police in the state."