Horse escapes field, gets stuck in road barrier

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain came to the rescue of a horse that escaped from its field and ended up with its hoof stuck in a road barrier.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said the horse escaped from its field in the early hours Wednesday and ended up getting its hoof stuck in a road barrier in Houghton.

Fire crews from Rainton Bridge, Farringdon and South Shields responded to the scene and the horse was sedated by veterinarians.

The firefighters used Holmatro spreaders to force the barrier apart and used a limb hook to release the horse's hoof.

The horse was treated by a veterinarian for a cut on its side.