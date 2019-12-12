Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Washington state said a horse named Touch of Generator lived up to his name when he became entangled in an active power line.

Graham Fire & Rescue said a transformer blew on the horse's owner's property, and Touch of Generator ended up entangled in an active power line that fell.

Puget Sound Energy cut the power to the line and firefighters extinguished the transformer and cut the horse free from the line.

Firefighters said Touch of Generator was not moving when they arrived, but he was checked out by Wildflower Veterinary Services and found to be suffering from only a minor muscular strain.