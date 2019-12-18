Firefighters rescue dog stranded in a tree after chasing cat

Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a dog that became stranded in a tree while chasing a cat. Photo courtesy of the Lathrop Manteca Fire District

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a dog that chased a cat up a tree and ended up stranded at the top.

The Lathrop Manteca Fire District said the German shepherd was chasing a cat when the feline fled up a tree, and the dog followed.

Firefighters arrived to find the cat at the top of the tree, with the dog stranded not far below.

The cat jumped to safety on its own, but the dog needed some help from the firefighters and a ladder to get back to solid ground.

"Glad to hear that all turned out well for this pooch, and we are all pretty sure he'll think twice about chasing cats up the next tree," the department said.