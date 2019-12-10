Escaped dog traveled 65 miles before being caught

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A dog that escaped from a rescue in Ohio was captured two months later traveling an estimated 65 miles and being spotted 22 times.

Lost Pet Recovery said Payton, a long-haired mixed breed, escaped from the foster family she was placed with by RescuedOhio in the Columbus area.

Payton was spotted about 22 times during her two months on the loose, and Lost Pet Recovery set a trap and a camera at the location of the last sighting, near Interstate 270.

"She had been out for probably [two months] and that was probably her happy place," RescuedOhio volunteer Lori Judis told WCMH-TV. "She was probably happy until we caught her and you know what? Maybe she just kind of gave up. She got tired and gave up and they caught her on 270."

Rescuers said they believe Payton traveled about 65 miles during her time on the loose.

Judis said Payton may have put her adventurous ways behind her, as she now likes to walk circles around Judis whenever they go out for a walk.