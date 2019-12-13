Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California said a dog was dubbed Rimsy after being found with her head stuck through the middle of a wheel rim.

Fresno Humane Animal Services said Animal Control Officer Danielle Hartman found the Lab mix puppy in the unfortunate situation after responding to a call.

"Of course, being her size, I was really concerned about trying to cut the rim off because that would have been too traumatizing for her," Hartman told KRON-TV.

Hartman loaded the dog into her patrol vehicle and brought her to FHAS, where rescuers were able to remove the rim from around her head by using soap and water.

Officials said the puppy soon will be available for adoption if she is not claimed by her owner.