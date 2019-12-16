Bear climbs on car stopped in traffic in California

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A driver stopped in traffic outside a national park in California captured video of a bear that climbed onto the back of the car in front of her.

Taylor Hawkins said she was stopped in a long line of vehicles outside Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park when the bear wandered into the road and climbed up onto the trunk.

Hawkins' video shows the bear linger for a moment on the trunk before jumping down and wandering off.

Bear encounters are common at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park, which is home to a large population of American black bears.