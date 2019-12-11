Explosion at Montana home caused by bear spray in the oven

Firefighters in Montana responded to a report of an explosion at a home and discovered a can of bear spray had been left inside a preheating oven. File photo by BLANKartist/Shutterstock

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters responding to a reported explosion at a Montana home said it turned out a can of bear spray had been left inside a warming oven.

The Bozeman Fire Department said three engines responded Tuesday afternoon to a residence where an explosion had been reported.

Firefighters said there were no flames, but the occupants of the house, who were not injured, were evacuated while crews investigated.

The department said firefighters discovered a can of bear spray had been left inside a warming oven in the home and had exploded while the oven was pre-heating.

Firefighters said the explosion was contained to the oven and they used large fans to air out the residence before the residents, three young men, were allowed back inside.

"It wasn't malicious, and it was confined to the oven so we vented the house and then it was turned back over to the residents," Battalion Chief Grover Johnson told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

It was unclear why the can of bear spray had been placed inside the oven.