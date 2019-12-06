Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Texas police officer's dashboard camera recorded the moment he rescued a skunk with its head stuck in a carton -- and quickly ran for cover.

The White Oak Police Department said Officer Brian Russell was out on patrol when he encountered a skunk with its head stuck in a carton.

The department shared Russell's dashboard camera video, which shows the officer removing the carton and quickly fleeing to avoid getting sprayed.

Police spokesman Lt. Brannon Robertson said Russell successfully evaded the skunk's spray, but some officers -- including Robertson himself -- haven't been as lucky during skunk rescues.