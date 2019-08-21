Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts police department shared video of an officer rescuing a skunk with a yogurt cup stuck on its head -- and being sprayed as his reward.

The Cambridge Police Department's video shows Officer McGinty approaching the skunk and plucking the yogurt cup off the animal's head.

The panicked skunk then sprayed McGinty as a "stinky punishment."

"Special shout out to our fleet maintenance crew too, as they had to tackle the deskunking of Officer McGinty's vehicle," the department said.