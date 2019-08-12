Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A pair of Maine police officers came to the rescue of a skunk by "tactically removing" an ice cream cup stuck on the small creature's head.

The Bridgton Police Department said Officers Sophie Swiatek and Josh Muise aided the skunk Sunday morning "by tactically removing a McFlurry cup stuck on its head."

A video shared by the department shows the officers throwing a jacket over the skunk to prevent it from running away or spraying them with its foul scent. Swiatek then plucks the ice cream cup from the animal's head.

"Yes, they train us for this at the police academy and yes, our McDonald's ice cream machine works," the department wrote. "Please don't litter."