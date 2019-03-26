March 26 (UPI) -- A British Columbia put herself in danger of foul odors when she came to the rescue of a skunk with a Burger King cup stuck over its head.

Tanya Krasuin said she spotted the skunk running around with the Burger King smoothie cup stuck over its head near her home in Mission.

"My fear of getting sprayed was outweighed when I realized this skunk was going to die of either starvation or suffocation," Krasuin wrote.

The video shows Krasuin successfully removing the cup without getting sprayed by the skunk.

She said she hopes the video reminds people to "place your recyclables in appropriate places."

"For the record: I walked away unsprayed with a new skunk friend," Krasuin wrote.