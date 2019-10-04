Police officer rescues skunk from plastic bottle

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A Canadian police officer came to the rescue of a skunk spotted running in circles in a parking lot with a plastic bottle stuck over its head.

Barrie Police Constable David Edgar said he and another officer were flagged down about 4 a.m. Thursday by a member of the public who told them about the troubled animal.

Edgar said he decided to take action after finding out it would be a long wait for an animal control officer.

"We weren't able to get animal control until about 8 or 8:30, four hours in that state wouldn't be fair to that animal," Edgar told CTV News.

Edgar was caught on video plucking the bottle from the skunk's head.

"I did not want to get sprayed. I took one shot, grabbed it by the plastic bottle, ripped it off... and he sprayed," he said.

He officer said he was able to dodge the skunk's spray and avoid having to go home with a foul odor.

"In 10 years of policing, I've run away from deer, I've run away from angry dogs, I've run away from angry geese. I don't think I've ever run away from anything that fast," he recalled.

The Barrie Police Service applauded Edgar's actions.

"You went above and beyond the call of duty. Your #BarriePolice colleagues are proud of you and we are grateful you didn't get sprayed!" the police service tweeted.