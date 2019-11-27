Mover passing through North Carolina wins $100,000 lottery jackpot

A New York man who works for a moving company bought a lottery ticket while passing through North Carolina that earned him a $100,000 jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A professional mover from New York made a stop for lottery tickets while passing through North Carolina and ended up $100,000 richer.

Iffetayo Adjele told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he likes to buy lottery tickets from the different states he drives through while working for a moving company.

Adjele said he stopped Nov. 1 at the TravelCenters of America on N.C. 61 in Whitsett and bought a Cash 5 ticket for that evening's drawing.

The mover checked his numbers the next morning and discovered he had won the $100,000 top prize.

"I couldn't believe it," Adjele said. "For someone like me, this is incredible. That's the power of luck. You have to play to win. This is wonderful."

Adjele said he plans to use his winnings to take care of his four children.