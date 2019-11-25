Lottery-winning dream leads South Carolina man to real-life jackpot

A South Carolina man said a dream about winning the lottery led to his buying a ticket that earned him a $250,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said a dream of winning the lottery led to his winning a real-life $250,000 jackpot from a scratch-off ticket.

Kevin Miller of North Charleston told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he went to the Circle K store in Summerville a few days after having a dream that he won the lottery.

"I hesitated on buying the ticket, because I was in a hurry and the guy in front of me in line was taking a long time," he said.

Miller said he decided to wait to make his dream come true and his patience paid off when his $10 10s to Win scratch-off ticket yielded a $250,000 top prize.

The winner said he plans to use his dream money to buy a new house with his fiancee.