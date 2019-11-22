Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Retired Army veteran Andrei Jones of Greensboro, N.C., has won the lottery twice over the course of two months.

Jones won $150,000 on Thursday from a Cashword scratch-off ticket after he had won $1,000 from a scratch-off ticket in September.

"I'm blessed," Jones said. "I was blessed before, but now I'm even more blessed."

Jones at first wasn't aware that he had won as after he scanned his ticket, it told him to visit the lottery headquarters.

He claimed his cash prize in Raleigh on Thursday, taking home $106,126 after federal tax withholdings.

Jones said that he will use the money to save for the future and to pay off his wife and daughter's cars.