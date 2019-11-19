Georgia deputy rescues deer stuck between fence bars

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A Georgia sheriff's deputy's body camera was recording when he came to the rescue of a small deer that had become stuck between the bars of a fence.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office posted a video to Facebook showing the deer trapped in the fence after apparently trying to squeeze through a narrow opening.

The video shows the deputy waiting for the deer to tire itself out and stop struggling before wiggling the animal free of its predicament.

"There he goes," the deputy says as the deer wanders off, "Bambi's free."