Modified Radio Flyer wagon sets speed record in Illinois

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- An Illinois company set a Guinness World Record by tricking out a motorized Radio Flyer Wagon to reach a top speed of 30 mph.

Craftsman Industries took its modified wagon to the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., to attempt the record for world's fastest Radio Flyer Wagon on Thursday, which was Guinness World Records Day.

The team, headed by Kevin Schaller, said they successfully met their goal by clocking the wagon's speed at 30 mph.

Schaller said he was inspired by Shriner's Hospital, which uses Radio Flyer wagons to transport young children. The record attempt raised money for the hospital.