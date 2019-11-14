Guinness World Records Day sees new records for swimming, basetball

Elizabeth Fry became the Guinness World Record holder for the oldest person to complete the Oceans Seven swimming challenge at the age of 60 years, 301 days. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records celebrated the 16th annual Guinness World Records Day by announcing records including the oldest person to complete a series of swimming challenges and six new records by the Harlem Globetrotters.

Guinness, marking Thursday's Guinness World Records Day, said Elizabeth Fry became the oldest person to complete the Oceans Seven open water swimming challenge at 60 years, 301 days old.

Fry had to swim seven waterways to complete the challenge: the English Channel from England to France, the Catalina Challenge from Catalina Island to the California mainland, the Strait of Gibraltar from Europe to Africa, the Molokai Channel between the Hawaiian islands of Molokai and Oahu, the Tsugaru Channel from Honshu to Hokkaido in Japan, the Cook Strait from New Zealand's North Island to the South island and the North Channel from Northern Ireland to Scotland.

Guinness also announced six new records by players for the Harlem Globetrotters team, starting with Wham Middleton achieving the most bounced basketball figure eight moves blindfolded in one minute with 63.

Bull Bullard achieved the furthest under the legs basketball shot at 62 feet, 10.38 inches, as well as the farthest behind-theback basketball shot at 42 feet, 6.5 inches.

Hammer Harrison lobbed the longest underhanded basketball shot at 85 feet, 4.25 inches, and Handles Franklin made the farthest kneeling basketball shot made backwards at 63 feet, 7.5 inches.

Other records announced for Guinness World Records day included inventor Richard Browning breaking the record for fastest speed in a body-controlled jet engine powered suit, taking his invention to 85.06 mph.