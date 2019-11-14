Girl sets Guinness record for blindfolded skating in India

An Indian girl set a Guinness world record when she roller-skated 1,312 feet in 51 seconds while blindfolded. Photo by manfredrichter/Pixabay.com

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A 14-year-old girl in India set a Guinness World Record when she donned roller skates and a blindfold to travel 1,312 feet in 51 seconds.

Ojal Nalavade, 14, was presented with a Guinness certificate after officials verified her Thursday morning accomplishment in Hubballi was the fastest journey on roller skates blindfolded (female).

Nalavade was given a goal of 60 seconds by Guinness and she hit the 51-second mark on her third and final attempt.

The girl, who already holds titles in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records, thanked her family and her coach after the successful attempt.