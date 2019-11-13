Man to attempt human flight suit record on Guinness World Record Day

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Richard Browning will be attempting to break his record for the fastest speed in a body controlled jet engine powered suit on Guinness World Records Day.

GWR Day takes place on Thursday with Browning attempting the feat at 8 a.m. GMT at Brighton Pier in the United Kingdom. GWR Day is an annual event started in 2004 that celebrates record breaking.

Browning, the founder and chief test pilot of British tech company Gravity Industries, previously reached speeds of 32.02 miles per hour in 2017.

The flight suit uses six kerosene, micro gas turbines which helps Browning float above the ground. He uses his own body movement to control the flight path.

The theme of GWR Day 2019 is the Spirit of Adventure which is also a chapter in Guinness World Records 2020. The theme pays homage to cyclists, mountaineers and ultra-marathon runners