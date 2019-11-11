Idaho man breaks two Guinness records hitting a tennis ball

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- An Idaho man put his skills to the test when he broke two Guinness World Records for alternating hits of a tennis ball with a tennis racquet.

David Rush, who has more than 100 Guinness World Records titles, said he took inspiration from his "tennis idol," Roger Federer, when he attempted the 30-second and one-minute records for most alternating hits of a tennis ball with a tennis racquet.

Rush, whose record attempts are aimed at promoting STEM education, said one of his tries was disqualified when the ball hit the rim of the racquet, but on his second attempt he was able to beat both records.

Rush managed 92 hits in 30 seconds and 182 hits in one minute.