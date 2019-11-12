Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A Mexican state captured a Guinness World Record by cooking up a carnitas taco measuring 335 feet long.

Organizer Alejandro Paredes Resendiz, whose uncle is the head of the gastronomical council for the state of Queretaro, said he started planning the record attempt in 2011 and his dreams came to fruition Sunday when local chefs assembled the 335-foot-long carnitas taco from 3,322 pounds of seasoned pork meat and 2,646 pounds of corn tortillas.

Resendiz said he decided on carnitas tacos for the attempt after researching the most popular foods in the state, which is known for its seven varieties of seasoned pork carnitas.

Resendiz said Sunday's event required eight months of preparations and the taco was split into portions after being officially measured and was served to the crowd of about 15,000 spectators.

The previous record-holder was a 246-foot taco assembled in the Mexican state of Guadalajara.