The owner of a traveling petting zoo said a kangaroo is on the loose after jumping a fence in Mississippi. Photo by pen_ash/Pixabay.com

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The owner of a traveling petting zoo said a kangaroo is on the loose in Mississippi after escaping from her enclosure.

John Mark Johnson said the 4-year-old female kangaroo hopped a fence in Guntown about 3 p.m. Tuesday and was last seen about 5:30 p.m. that same day.

"She's possibly in Guntown, Saltillo -- you might even broaden it to maybe Baldwyn or Tupelo," Johnson told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. "I'm not sure where exactly she is."

Johnson, who owns G&J Traveling Petting Zoo, said the kangaroo is not currently a part of his attraction because "she's not real friendly."

The owner warned members of the public not to attempt to approach the 50- to 60-pound animal, and instead alert authorities.

Johnson said he has been attempting to search for the kangaroo with a drone, but rough winds have been causing his battery to drain quickly.