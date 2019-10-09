Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Officials at a French leisure park are urging members of the public to keep an eye out for a wallaby that escaped from its enclosure at the park's zoo.

The Happy Forest Tree Climbing Park in Pont-Du-Casse, Aquitaine, said in a Facebook post the mother wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo, escaped from is enclosure when a tree fell on a section of fence at the park.

The park is asking members of the public to keep a lookout for the marsupial and contact officials if they spot the missing wallaby.

The post warned bystanders not to approach the wallaby, which is not dangerous but easily spooked and likely to flee if startled.