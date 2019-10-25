Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper responding to a report about a loose kangaroo on a rural road said he initially thought the call was a joke -- but the animal turned out to be real.

Trooper Huntley H. Hoemann responded this week to a report of a kangaroo hopping along a Franklin County road, and he arrived to find the marsupial had been chased by some witnesses who pulled their car over.

"I got a call from someone who saw a 'roo hopping down the road. I didn't believe it at first," he told WDAF-TV.

Hoemann loaded the kangaroo into his patrol car while searching for the owner, who was a nearby resident. The owner told Hoemann the Australian creature is an emotional support animal.

"It was just funny," Hoemann said. "I never thought I would have to chase a kangaroo."