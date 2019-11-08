Twinkie on display at Maine school for 43 years

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A Maine school is celebrating the 43rd anniversary of a Twinkie that has been on display at the school since being unwrapped by a science teacher.

George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill said the Twinkie originally unwrapped by teacher Roger Bennatti in 1976 as part of a lesson on food preservatives is marking its 43rd year at the school.

The school said the Twinkie is still the same size and shape as a fresh snack cake, but its color has faded to gray and its texture has turned rough.

The Twinkie was on display in Bennatti's classroom until he retired in 2004 and passed it along to Libby Rosemeier, the school's dean of students and one of the students who was in his class for the original Twinkie lesson.