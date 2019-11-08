A Texas couple with a combined age of 211 years were dubbed the world's oldest married couple by Guinness World Records. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A pair of Texas centenarians with a combined age of 211 years have been dubbed the world's oldest married couple by Guinness World Records

John Henderson, 106, and wife Charlotte Henderson, 105, were presented with a Guinness certificate for oldest married couple (aggregate age).

The couple met at the University of Texas, married during the Great Depression and 10 years ago moved into Longhorn Village, an Austin senior community for UT alumni and staff.

The Hendersons, who will be celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary in December, attributed their long marriage to living life in moderation and being cordial to one another.