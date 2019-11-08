A Maryland Lottery player collected her second $50,000 scratch-off prize in only two months. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player is celebrating twice as hard after winning her second $50,000 jackpot in the space of only two months.

The 64-year-old Mount Airy woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was drawn to the new Holiday Gold scratch-off game by the look of the ticket when she visited Little George's Convenience Store in Westminster.

"Because it was a newly launched ticket, I knew most of the prizes were still available in the game," the player said. "I bought two tickets and sat in the car and scratched them. The first one was a non-winner, but the second one made me shout for joy."

The woman scratched off a candy cane symbol, earning her a $50,000 top prize.

"I plan on using this money to continue taking care of my 90-year-old family members and start a business with a focus on elder care for seniors with impairments," she said. "It's going to be needed in the near future."

The special education teacher previously visited lottery headquarters in September to collect a $50,000 jackpot from a $50,000 Deal Or No Deal ticket. She said her first prize is seed money for her elder-care project and a tutoring program for local students.