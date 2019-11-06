Nearly 600 kite surfers break Guinness record in Brazil

A parade of 596 kite surfers broke a Guinness World Record at an event in Brazil. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- An event in Brazil broke a Guinness World Record by gathering 596 people into the world's largest parade of kite surfers.

The Winds for Future event at Cumbuco Beach, in Ceara, featured 596 kite surfers traveling for 1 mile in parade formation, with a Guinness adjudicator on hand to ensure the attempt followed the record-keeping organization's stipulations.

The surfers had to travel without significant gaps between them, which would have caused the procession to count as multiple parades instead of a single body.

Guinness said 640 total kite surfers participated, but only 596 qualified for the record.

The number was enough to surpass the previous record, set in 2016 when 423 kite surfers formed a parade on England's Hayling Island.