422 couples merengue dance in Dominican Republic for Guinness record

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A total of 422 pairs of dancers gathered in the Dominican Republic to break a Guinness World Record for largest merengue dance.

Guinness World Records confirmed 422 couples danced merengue, which originated in the Dominican Republic in the 19th century, in the Plaza Espana in Santo Domingo.

The couples were enough to capture the record for largest merengue dance from Russia, where 330 couples danced merengue in 2013.

Choreographers Laura Ramirez and Marcos Taveras led the attempt, which lasted for 5 minutes and 18 seconds.

Officials said there were initially 427 couples participating in the dance, but five pairs were disqualified.