Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong jewelry company exhibiting at an expo in China unveiled a gold toilet with 40,815 diamonds embedded in the seat.

The Coronet jewelry brand, owned by Aaron Shum Jewelry Ltd., unveiled the gold toilet Monday at the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

The toilet is made mostly of gold, with the seat composed of bulletproof glass with 40,815 diamonds embedded in it -- a total 334.68 carats.

Coronet said the toilet is scheduled to be inspected by Guinness World Records on Wednesday to determine whether it qualifies for a new record: most diamonds set in a toilet. It would be the 10th word record for coronet, which previously captured titles including most diamonds set in a watch.