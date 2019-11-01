7,127 perform folk dance in Philippines for Guinness record

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A province in the Philippines captured a Guinness World Record when 7,127 people crowded a street to perform a traditional folk dance.

The dancers donned traditional costumes and filled a 3-mile stretch of road Thursday in Sorsogon province to perform a 30-minute Pantomina sa Tinampo folk dance.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to verify the 7,125 people captured the record for largest number of participants in a Filipino folk dance.

The dancers included Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero and his wife, actress Heart Evangelista-Escudero.

The Philippines Department of Tourism shared photos from the event on Facebook.