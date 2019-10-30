1.46-inch tooth pulled by dentist declared world's longest by Guinness

A German dentist received a Guinness World Records certificate this week after pulling a 1.46-inch tooth from the mouth of a patient. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A German dentist was awarded a Guinness World Record when a 1.46-inch tooth he pulled from a patient's mouth was certified as the world's longest.

Dr. Max Lucas said he pulled the tooth from the mouth of a patient who came in complaining of severe dental pain in 2018.

Lucas said it took about a year to send Guinness the required paperwork to get the tooth recognized as the world's longest.

The dentist received his Guinness certificate Tuesday. He said he plans to display it in his office.